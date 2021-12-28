Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.59 Million

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post sales of $35.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.87 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $142.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.66 million, with estimates ranging from $149.81 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,157. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

