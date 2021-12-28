Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Avantor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Avantor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 15,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,137 shares of company stock worth $16,818,789 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

