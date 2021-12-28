Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

