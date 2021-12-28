Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after acquiring an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

