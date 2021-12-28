Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Up to $50.81

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.81, but opened at $52.91. Targa Resources shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $644,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 66.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 144,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

