Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,906.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,761.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.