1,955 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,906.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2,761.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

