Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Sell

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $259.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is also witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth. It also has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. However, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support and Coatings segments. Supply chain disruptions have also put pressure on its shipments. High debt level is another concern.”

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $247.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a 200 day moving average of $240.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.