Emercoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $31,758.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $31,758.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,618,951 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.