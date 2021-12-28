$726.13 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report sales of $726.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.80 million and the highest is $797.19 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $897.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,185. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.57.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

