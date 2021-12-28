Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce $124.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.80 million and the lowest is $123.63 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $444.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

