Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 645 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.40. 3,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,642. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.16 and a 200 day moving average of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

