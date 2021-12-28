Mather Group LLC. Has $10.44 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

