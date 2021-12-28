Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $185,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

