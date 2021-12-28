50 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $663.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.51, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

