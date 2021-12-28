Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

