Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $91.28 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.