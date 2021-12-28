Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $40.50

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $39.31. Redfin shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,026. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Redfin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Redfin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

