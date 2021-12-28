ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 307,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,301,313 shares.The stock last traded at $91.75 and had previously closed at $91.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

