Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 17,146 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

