TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.72. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 1,311 shares trading hands.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 226,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.