Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.70. Bakkt shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 18,859 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

