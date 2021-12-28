Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.70. Bakkt shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 18,859 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78.
Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.