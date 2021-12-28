Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $84.50

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.50, but opened at $80.82. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 1,402 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.09.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $324,606.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,851 shares of company stock worth $16,695,379 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,001,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

