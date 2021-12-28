15,373 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 67.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Avnet stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 5,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

