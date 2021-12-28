Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $20.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,319.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,860. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,370.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,565.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

