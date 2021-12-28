Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of AIF traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,488. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.68. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.57 and a 52-week high of C$72.03.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

