Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $47,055,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $39,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $36,463,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AYI traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $215.83. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.10. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.54 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

