Mullen Group Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.71. 48,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.85.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8121204 EPS for the current year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.