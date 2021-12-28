Mullen Group Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.71. 48,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8121204 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTL shares. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cormark decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

