Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

AFN stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.98. 23,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$600.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.2499999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.75.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

