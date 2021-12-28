Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,939 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.96% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $54,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 392,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter.

DFUS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

