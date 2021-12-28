Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,975 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. 164,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

