Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 35,845 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 394,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. 8,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,222. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

