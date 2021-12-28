NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. 401,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,236. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $47.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60.

