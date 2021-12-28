MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $41,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in MetLife by 93.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in MetLife by 13.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,403,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,110,000 after buying an additional 264,169 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

