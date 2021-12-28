Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 86.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

