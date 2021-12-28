Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $19.23 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $199.18. 4,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,439. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.82 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

