Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) is Absher Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Mercury General makes up 4.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Mercury General worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,861. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

