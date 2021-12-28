Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 87,530 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $108.52. 5,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,339. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average of $102.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

