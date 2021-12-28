$0.96 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.02. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,966. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 22.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.