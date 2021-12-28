Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $20.14 million and $2.43 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00087836 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

