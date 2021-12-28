Quantstamp (QSP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $284,101.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $30.27 million and approximately $284,101.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007271 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

