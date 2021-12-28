Analysts Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $73.77

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

YUMC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

