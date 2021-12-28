Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square stock opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.