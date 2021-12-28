Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 101,859 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,859 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 28,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 159,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 196,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. 456,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,134,196. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

