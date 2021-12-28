Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. 17,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,911. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $82.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

