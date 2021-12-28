Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.