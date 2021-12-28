1,020 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 189,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.37. 1,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,703. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.