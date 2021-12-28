Cadence Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,405. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.78 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

