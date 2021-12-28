Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

NYSE:PANW traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.31. 4,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

