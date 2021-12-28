Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032,752 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 38.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.36. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,842. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

